ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The teenager shot dead during a house party at an Elk Grove Airbnb over the weekend was a student at John F. Kennedy High School in the Pocket area, the Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Tuesday.
Though the student has not yet been officially identified, the district released a statement saying the 18-year-old was one of their own.
“We have reached out to the family to extend our deepest condolences and to find out how we can address their needs during this painful time. As our students begin to collectively remember their classmate, SCUSD will be providing emotional support services to students upon their return to school to help them process this tragedy,” the district said.
The shooting happened at a residence in the area of Bowmont Way and Brandamore Court at around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elk Grove police said around 10-15 people may have been at the property when the shooting happened. A suspect has not yet been identified.
Following the shooting, Airbnb released a statement saying:
“We are deeply saddened by the events that took place here last night. Airbnb bans parties and we take these reports very seriously and have opened an investigation. We are supporting the host and are in touch with the Elk Grove Police Department to support their investigation.”