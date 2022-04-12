SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say debris associated with a homeless camp caught fire under I-80 on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened under eastbound I-80, west of Norwood Avenue. Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but crews found that no hydrants were in the area. Multiple engines and a water tender responded to the scene to help, the Sacramento Fire Department says.
Firefighters say a puppy was also found near the scene. It has been brought to safety and will be in the care of the Front Street Animal Shelter.
A small puppy was located in the immediate area around the fire. Firefighters brought it to safety and animal control will take the puppy to the @frontstreetlife Front Street animal shelter. pic.twitter.com/BFoZiRZqdz
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 12, 2022
While the smoke has noticeably blackened the underside of the freeway, the structure was not damaged.
No injuries have been reported.