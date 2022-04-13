SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A puppy that was found near a debris fire in North Sacramento is now being fostered by the very firefighters that rescued him.

“He had a lot more plastic, burned plastic, on top of his fur area on top of his back [and on] top of his head,” said firefighter Mike Thawley. “He has a little down below burned on the hind leg.”

Sacramento Fire crews rescued the little pup during a homeless debris fire on Tuesday. The captain on the scene knew man’s best friend needed a good friend, so he called Thawley at Station 19.

“He said, ‘Do you want him?’ And I said yes,” Thawley said.

Thawley is fostering the pup while Front Street Animal Shelter finds him a forever home – and he is already making himself comfortable.

“He perked up pretty good when we gave him water, a bath, some food,” Thawley said. “[We] started picking off some of the plastic and then yesterday [his] personality started coming out: Tail wagging, following us around, chewing.”

This isn’t the first time Thawley has fostered a dog crews rescued. Five years ago, he took in “Chunk” – an abandoned pit bull found chained to a fence off Richards Boulevard.

“Chunk had no hair [and] mange,” Thawley said.

Thawley is an advocate for pit bulls. He knew right away Chunk was home, and that’s where she’s been ever since. He documented her journey on social media.

“We had well over 30 million people following Chunk,” Thawley said. “Chunk [even] had a two-page article in Woman’s World Magazine and an award from PETA.”

Thawley says it’s a shame someone would leave a puppy in such bad conditions, but hopes the rescue tells a tale of how people can help other rescue and shelter animals