CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been found dead after a fire at a mobile home in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The scene is along the 3900 block of Mack Road.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Stabbing On Fruitridge Road In Sacramento

Sacramento Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames. However, crews soon found one person dead in a bedroom.

READ MORE: California Plan Aims To Triple Sales Of Electric Cars By 2026

No other details about the person who died, other than that they were an adult, have been released.

MORE NEWS: Baby Formula Shortage Leads To Rationing And Rising Prices For Parents

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.