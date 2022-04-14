STOCKTON (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol Valley Division made two arrests for a shooting last month on I-5 in Stockton.

On March 21, at around 8 p.m., officers got word of a freeway shooting on the northbound I-5 to Highway 4 transition.

Witnesses at the scene told CHP that people in two cars were shooting at each other while driving northbound on I-5 until one of the cars crashed into the back of a truck, causing a crash. Everyone in the cars accused of shooting at each other then fled the scene.

Investigators found the bullet-riddled, abandoned vehicle and, after finding spent bullet casings on the freeway and a loaded firearm in the car, determined that at least one person inside the crashed car was shooting.

The crashed car was rented by a woman, but witnesses stated said that only two males got out of the car and ran away.

CHP used the car and surveillance video evidence to identify 25-year-old Isaiah Brooks as the vehicle’s driver. According to the news release, Brooks was arrested in Modesto and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on March 24. At the time of his arrest, Brooks, who was already a convicted felon, was carrying with him a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

A related residential search warrant was executed at a Modesto apartment and investigators found an AR-15 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition.

CHP also determined that a passenger in the same car as Brooks was a 17-year-old male felon. He was arrested on March 24.

Both Brooks and the minor were booked a several felony gun-related charges. The investigation is still ongoing related to identifying the second vehicle and its passengers.