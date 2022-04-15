MANTECA (CBS13) – A three-alarm fire damaged three homes in Manteca early Friday morning, authorities say.
Manteca Fire crews responded to the scene along the 400 block of Golf Circle East around 2 a.m.READ MORE: WATCH: Deputies Respond To Noise Complaint, Start Dancing At Punjabi Wedding In Tracy
Firefighters quickly found that three homes were already well-involved, the fire department says. A third alarm was called and crews went on the defensive to stop the flames from spreading to any other homes.READ MORE: California's Growth Continued In March Despite Labor Shortage
All three homes that were originally on fire when firefighters arrived suffered extensive damage, crews say.
The flames were brought under control within two hours, firefighters say. Crews from Lathrop, Manteca, South San Joaquin Fire Authority and Ripon also responded to help.MORE NEWS: Tanker Truck Overturns On Highway 50 In Sacramento
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.