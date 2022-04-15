ELVERTA (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Elverta area Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
The scene was along Dominion Way which is located along the west end of the Cherry Island Golf Course.
A man was stabbed at least one time just after 9:15 p.m. At approximately 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the man was in the hospital but his condition was unknown.
There was no information available regarding a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.