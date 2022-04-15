SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who remains at large after a shooting and robbery near the Rosemont area late Friday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
It happened at a business in the area of La Quinta Drive and Folsom Boulevard.
Investigators said a person was robbed of gaming equipment and some shots were fired. No one was injured.
Details on the suspect were not available.
Law enforcement was searching the area for the suspect as of 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.