AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography that involved a seven-year-old child, prosecutors announced Monday.
Christopher Lee, 69, used a webcam to repeatedly record the young child and live stream the video to a person who lived in England, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
"Today's sentence assures the public that this defendant will be kept away from children," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. "This defendant encouraged others to participate in crimes that hurt children, who are the most vulnerable members of our communities. The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to continuing its collaboration with our law enforcement partners to ensure that offenders like this defendant are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Lee was indicted for producing child porn in February 2017 and pleaded guilty on July 29, 2019, to one count of producing child porn.
The 30 years of prison time was the maximum sentence Lee was facing.