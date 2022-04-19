SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in two related shootings in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening.

The initial scene was at Fair Oaks Park in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m., a group of men was gathered at the park when 39-year-old Gersain, whose friends would not give his last name, walked up to them and shot someone in the group, killing them, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Monday night.

That gunman ran from the scene towards an area just outside of Ventana Townhomes Complex when another armed person chased them down and shot them just a short distance away near the intersection of the aforementioned roadways.

CBS13 spoke to friends and family of both of the dream men, but they claim they do not know what started the shooting.

The initial gunman was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Watch the press conference with law enforcement below.



The sheriff’s office said the second gunman remains at large but a description of that person was not available.

Additionally, investigators said there are approximately two dozen witnesses they were working to get information from related to the incident.