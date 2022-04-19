LINDA (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a suspect after a traffic stop in Yuba County led to the officer being dragged several feet, authorities say.

The scene is near Hammonton Smartsville Road and Dunning Avenue, near the community of Linda. According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, several 911 calls came in around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday about shots that were reportedly fired during a traffic stop. A CHP unit was at that scene, authorities say.

CHP has since confirmed that a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle happened in the area. At some point during the traffic stop, the driver allegedly hit reverse, causing the officer to be dragged several feet. This prompted the officer to fire at the suspect, who ended up driving off and crashing into a fence.

Officers started CPR on the suspect, but CHP says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was dragged suffered moderate injuries, CHP says, and was taken to the hospital.

One witness was on her way to work at Linda Elementary School just down the street when it all happened.

“I was driving around the corner when it happened,” Francesca Moore said. “Alls (sic) I seen was the police officer running to the vehicle to try to open the door to see if the person was OK. I heard somebody mention ‘Oh, the police officer shot him,’ and I kind of just drove past the whole thing and then I pulled into my parking place and then the lockdown started.”

Parents, students and one employee at the school said the campus went on lockdown after they heard multiple shots fired. We reached out to Marysville Union School District for confirmation, but they did not respond.

Barbara Scripner of Marysville first learned of the shooting when she went to pick up her granddaughter—who is a six-year-old in kindergarten.

“I think that’s very scary for a child to have to listen to and think that their lives are in danger as well,” she said.

Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired. No other information about the suspect, other than that he was male, has been released at this point in the investigation.