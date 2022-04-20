OROVILLE (CBS13) — Four minors were arrested after a 21-year-old man was stabbed at a FoodMaxx in Oroville on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Oroville Police Department said it happened just after midnight as the store was closing at the FoodMaxx on Oro Dam Boulevard.
A witness stated the 21-year-old man was loading groceries into his vehicle when he was attacked by a group of kids without provocation. The man was stabbed multiple times and was in serious condition at last check.
The police department said the witness followed the group of kids to a nearby apartment complex and gave the location to officers.
The four people arrested were booked into Butte County Juvenile Hall pending further investigation.
Oroville police said they learned an unidentified person recorded the altercation with a phone but never came forward. They ask that anyone with video of the incident or information contact the Oroville Police Department.