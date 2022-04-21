DAVIS (CBS13) — It’s back! After a two-year hiatus preparations are underway for the return of UC Davis Picnic Day. The big event was canceled twice due to COVID but is returning this Saturday.

COVID-19 protocols are minimal, but excitement is running high.

The last picnic day was in 2019.

“I’m a second year, so I never got to see it,” one student told CBS13.

But the 113-year-old tradition returns this weekend. The event is one of the biggest in the nation put on entirely by students.

Vice Chair Jesse Goodman said the team is feeling the pressure after the two-year pause.

“We have the opportunity to bring the community back together,” Goodman said.

All 200 events are returning this year—from Battle of the Bands to some interesting offerings from the Ag department.

That would be the Doxie Derb, a fan favorite for years.

The festivities double as an alumni fundraising effort with proceeds going to the alumni association and student associations. School officials expect between 50,000 and 70,000 people to attend.

“I think it’s just a lot of pent-up demand to be able to be back on campus among friends and fellow alumni,” said Shawn Keister, vice chancellor of development and community relations.

Some indoor activities will require symptom screening and a COVID-19 rapid test. Outdoors, masks are encouraged but not required.

As the clock ticks down, organizers are hoping the weather forecast holds.

“Last time I checked, it was a high of 77 which is perfect,” Goodman said.

Opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m on Saturday. All events are listed online along with a tool to plan your day.