CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The number one lane is now open, but an estimated time for reopening the other lanes has not been given.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE: 'Thought It Was A Joke': Some Caught Off-Guard By Tornado Warning In Valley Springs

Original Story:

According to Caltrans, all northbound lanes of SR-51 (Capital City Freeway) at Arden Way are blocked because of a two-vehicle crash.

READ MORE: 'This Is Very High Priority For Us': State Wildlife Officials Bust Massive Black Market Scheme Involving Poached Sturgeon From Sacramento River

Sacramento Fire says that one person was transported to a hospital with significant injuries after a two-vehicle collision eastbound B-80 near Arden Way.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Coroner Identifies 2 Men Killed In Back-To-Back Shootings In Fair Oaks Area

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js