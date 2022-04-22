SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The number one lane is now open, but an estimated time for reopening the other lanes has not been given.
Original Story:
According to Caltrans, all northbound lanes of SR-51 (Capital City Freeway) at Arden Way are blocked because of a two-vehicle crash.READ MORE: 'This Is Very High Priority For Us': State Wildlife Officials Bust Massive Black Market Scheme Involving Poached Sturgeon From Sacramento River
Sacramento Fire says that one person was transported to a hospital with significant injuries after a two-vehicle collision eastbound B-80 near Arden Way.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
