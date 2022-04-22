COLUSA (CBS13) — Five people were arrested after authorities took down a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Colusa County this week.
The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said more than 4,800 marijuana plants were seized during the takedown.
The five people taken into custody were Bo Sen Tan, 45, from San Leandro; Zhui Gou Hiu, 43, from Brooklyn, New York; Hong Pin Zhen, 52; Guo Ming Zhang, 56; and Xin Shi Yu, age 45. There were no addresses listed for the last three individuals.
Investigators served a search warrant early Thursday morning at an address on East Main Street in the city of Colusa, the sheriff's office said. The operation was reportedly being run inside an old rice mill for several months.
The five suspects were booked into the Colusa County Jail and face charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and conspiracy.