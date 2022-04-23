SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews called off the search for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River Friday afternoon, making the operation a recovery now rather than a rescue.
The Sacramento Fire Department said crews were dispatched at around 3:24 p.m. on Friday to reports of a possible drowning in the river along Garden Highway, just southwest of Sacramento International Airport.
A man reportedly went into the water from his houseboat to get a smaller boat that broke loose. He never resurfaces, officials said. The man was described as white, around 250 pounds with grey hair, camo shorts, and a T-shirt.
The fire department said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with the search, however, now the man is determined to be deceased. Crews will wait for water conditions to settle before they search for the body.