STOCKTON (CBS13) – Friday night, several people were arrested in Stockton for various crimes, said the Stockton Police Department.

The first incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on MacDuff Avenue in the Bear Creek District in which officers contacted a suspect due to Municipal Code violations. When the suspect did not follow commands, he next slapped the officer’s hand and fled. Officers deployed a taser and after a brief struggle took the suspect into custody. 41-year-old Sophun In was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and outstanding warrants.

The second incident took place around 2:23 p.m. on Estate Drive in the Bear Creek District in which three twelve-year-old victims got into an altercation with another child. The suspect then followed the victims in a sedan, nearly hitting them. The incident was considered assault with a deadly weapon and there is no information about the suspect’s identity.

The third incident took place around 11:06 p.m. on Tennalinde Lane in the Valley Oak District in which the suspect broke into a residence. The suspect arrived in the area in what was later discovered to be a stolen vehicle and entered the vacant home through a rear window. When officers arrived, the suspect fled the premises into the surrounding neighborhood where they were later caught and arrested. Additionally, a firearm was found in the suspect’s vehicle. 27-year-old Matthew Ketchum was arrested for burglary, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and weapon charges.