Welcome to Amador City
Website: http://www.amador-city.com
Instagram: @visitamadorcity
Made in Amador
14183 Old Rte 49
Amador City, CA
Open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Website: http://www.madeinamador.com
Instagram: @madeinamador
SmallTown Food & Wine
14179 Main Street
Amador City, CA
Open Thursday – Sunday
Website: http://www.smalltownfoodandwine.com
Social Media: @smalltownfoodandwine
The End of Nowhere Wines
14204 Main St
Amador City, CA
Open Thursday – Sunday
Website: http://www.endofnowhere.wine
Instagram: @end_of_nowhere
Break Even Beermakers
14166 Old Route 49
Amador City, CA
Open Thursday-Sunday
Website: http://www.breakevenbeermakers.com
Instagram: @breakevenbeermakers
Gems by Rubie
Phone: (209) 715-1010
Instagram: @Gems_byrubie
The Market at Delta College
San Joaquin Delta College
5151 Pacific Avenue, Budd4 Parking Lot
Stockton, CA
Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: (209) 954-5560
Website: http://www.deltacollege.edu/department/market-delta
Stockton Earth Day Festival
Victory Park
1001 North Pershing & Argonne
Stockton, CA 95203
Today 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Instagram & Facebook: @Stocktonearthday
Website: http://www.earthdaystockton.com and http://www.visitstockton.com