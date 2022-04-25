Pederson Homers Twice In Giants' 12-3 Rout Of NationalsJoc Pederson homered twice, doubled, and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Sunday for the series sweep. Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. He hit a home run to lead off the game and again leading off the seventh inning, and went 3 for 3.

Nats Angered By Kapler's Late Aggression In Giants' 7-1 WinA six-run lead in the ninth inning wasn't enough for Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Nationals took exception. With two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night and San Francisco ahead 7-1, the Giants' Thairo Estrada took off on an 0-1 pitch and Brandon Crawford blooped a single over Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar, who grabbed the ball and threw out Estrada at the plate.

Report: Sacramento Kings Looking At Interviewing Golden State’s Mike Brown, Other NBA AssistantsA host of current NBA assistants are on the reported on the list of potential head coaching candidates for the Sacramento Kings.

Murphy HR, 3 RBIs As A's Beat O'sSean Murphy snapped out of an offensive funk and played heads-up defense in a close game, too. Murphy homered, doubled and drove in three runs while ending an 0-for-10 stretch, and also made an alert play that led to the ejections of Baltimore star Trey Mancini and manager Brandon Hyde as the Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles 6-4 Thursday.