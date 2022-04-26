PATTERSON (CBS13) – A Patterson woman was left with several broken bones after she was struck by a hit-and-run suspect in a parking lot early Monday morning.
Patterson Police Services says, around 12:30 a.m., a 51-year-old woman was struck by a car in the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center. The driver took off before authorities arrived.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect speeding in the parking lot when she struck the victim, police say.
The woman who was struck was rushed to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, but police say she did suffer multiple broken bones and is awaiting surgery.
Few details about the suspect, other than that they were a female in a white car, have been released.
