'It's Tough Without Him': Oak Ridge High Baseball Player Bryce Bazor Honored Amid Cancer BattleOne local baseball community is rallying behind one of its own who is unable to take the field due to a battle with a rare form of cancer.

González Hits 1st MLB HR, Giants Beat Brews To Wrap Up TripLuis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

John Lynch 'Can't Ever Imagine' Trading 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo SamuelSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can't ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract.

Pederson Homers Twice In Giants' 12-3 Rout Of NationalsJoc Pederson homered twice, doubled, and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Sunday for the series sweep. Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. He hit a home run to lead off the game and again leading off the seventh inning, and went 3 for 3.