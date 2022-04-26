SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt have been announced as the co-headliners of GoldenSky, Sacramento’s newest festival.
The country music festival is scheduled to happen Oct. 15 and 16 at Discovery Park, the weekend after Aftershock.
On Tuesday, organizers announced GoldenSky's lineup. Along with Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt being headliners, other featured artists include Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell and more.
Both Aftershock and GoldenSky have been hailed as proof positive of Sacramento's push to become the "City of Festivals."
Passes for GoldenSky are set to go on sale Friday.