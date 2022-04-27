TRACY (CBS13) — A suspect in a Tracy bank robbery early in April has been arrested in Danville, police say.
Tracy police arrested 31-year-old Chad Bradbury for an Apr. 15 bank robbery.
Tracy police said, back on the morning of Apr. 15., dispatchers began receiving phone calls about a robbery at a bank on the 1000 block of North Central Avenue.
Bank employees stated to arriving officers that a man had entered the bank and flashed a silver handgun at a teller. After demanding money from a teller, the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Chad Bradbury. He was soon located with the help of the Danville Police Department and arrested. A search of his vehicle led to police finding the gun suspected to have been used in the bank robbery.
Bradbury was booked into the Contra Costa County main jail and was later transferred to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.