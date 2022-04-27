ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:10 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said officers were at the scene of the crash which is at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way.
Six people were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition.
Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours.
No further details were available at this time.