Stockton Woman Hit And Killed By Car On Hwy. 99 In FresnoA Stockton woman is dead after she was hit by a car on highway 99.

8 minutes ago

Stockton Woman Hit By Car On Highway 99 In FresnoA Stockton woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Highway 99. CHP tells us that at around 3:15 a.M. Tuesday, the driver, a 66-year-old female, was driving northbound on Highway 99 near north avenue in Fresno when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall along the roadway.

16 minutes ago

Danville Police Arrest Tracy Bank Robbery SuspectBank employees stated to arriving officers that a man had entered the bank and flashed a silver handgun at a teller.

23 minutes ago

Firefighter Adopts Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Sacramento Homeless Fire, Names Him ‘Loki’The pit bull puppy found near a debris fire in North Sacramento two weeks ago now has a forever home – and a fire-inspired name.

5 hours ago

Approval Vote Delayed On Sacramento County's First 'Safe Stay' CommunityPlans are in the works for Sacramento County's first "Safe Stay Community" at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads, but leaders have delayed its approval vote.

6 hours ago