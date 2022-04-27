STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton has selected its new police chief.
On Wednesday, Stockton's city manager announced that Stanley McFadden had been chosen for the position. McFadden is currently the Deputy Chief with the San Jose Police Department.
McFadden was one of the four top candidates the city interviewed during their search.
He beat out current Stockton police members Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance and Captain Antonio Sajor, Jr., along with former Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Chief Commissioner Joe Sullivan.
While he has worked for the San Jose Police Department for the past three decades, the city says McFadden has lived in San Joaquin County for 20 years.
McFadden will be Stockton's 50th Chief of Police. He replaces Eric Jones, who announced he was retiring last year.
The city says McFadden is set to begin his tenure on June 1.