AUBURN (CBS13) – Correctional officers rescued a duckling that fell through a metal grate in the Auburn Jail parking lot, and it was all caught on video.
In a video posted to the agency's Facebook page on Thursday, the Placer Sheriff's Office detailed how staff at the Auburn Jail were watching a mother duck walk across the parking lot with several ducklings in tow.
One of the ducklings ran into some trouble, however, and fell through a metal grate.
The duckling’s family apparently didn’t stick around. Instead, jail staff worked together to get the duckling out.
With the help of the jail's maintenance team, the grate was removed and Correctional Sgt. Paris went down into the hole. He then reached into the dark and grabbed the day-old duck and handed him off to another waiting officer.
The duckling is now being fostered and has been named “AJ” after the Auburn Jail.