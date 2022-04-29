OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) — After seeing heavy snowfall in April, Palisades Tahoe has extended its skiing season through May 30.
Beginning May 1, the resort will only have select trails and areas on the front and backside open Friday through Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, which is closing day.
According to Palisades Tahoe, the Wa She Shu lift will be back on the schedule this weekend, possibly through Sunday. If that lift closes, Solitude is expected to back to the schedule. The Wa She Shu lift is not expected to be open the following weekend. Additionally, Mountain Run is expected to be open this weekend but is questionable for next weekend.
The resort said it plans to run the following lifts and trails this weekend: Funitel, the Aerial Tram, Shirley, Gold Coast, Big Blue, Mountain Meadow, Bailey's Beach, Siberia, Granite Chief, Belmont, and possibly Solitude. Granite Chief and Siberia are expected to make it through these next two weekends and Siberia Ridge is reportedly losing snow quickly.
Belmont Terrain Park will be open through Sunday, but all efforts in that area will be focused on Gold Coast after Sunday.
Palisades Tahoe said hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but could change to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. if significant snowmelt occurs. For more information on trails, go here.
In celebration of the extended season, Palisades is also having themed weekends through the closing date. Those are:
- April 30-May 1: Denim – Carve it up in Canadian tuxedos
- May 6-8: Wig out on the Wiggle! – Wear your favorite wig
- May 13-15: Rodeo – Wear cowboy hats and cutoffs
- May 20-22: Surf’s Up – Wear board trunks and bikinis to surf the slush
- May 27-30: Wear red, white and blue for a patriotic Memorial Day Weekend