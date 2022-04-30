SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solo vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Garden Highway left one dead, said the Sacramento Police Department.
The accident happened around 9:14 p.m..
Crews responded to the scene and located one vehicle with one of the occupants seriously injured.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no further information at this time.