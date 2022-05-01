CLEMENTS (CBS13) – A man’s death in San Joaquin County is being investigated as a homicide.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, they received a call of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in the town of Clements.READ MORE: Armed Robber Targets Amazon Delivery Vehicle In Riverbankl
Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim who was pronounced deceased. Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.READ MORE: Dutch Bros. Barista Shot By Attacker With Airsoft Gun In Fair Oaks
No further information has been released.MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out At Residence Along Luther Drive In Sacramento