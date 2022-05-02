MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Modesto on Monday.
The scene is near Mariposa and Finch roads, just southeast of Modesto, on the north side of the river.
Modesto Fire says the incident began just before 3 p.m.
At least one burn victim was flown out from the scene, authorities say. No details about that person’s condition have been released.
A commercial warehouse is in the area, but firefighters say it is not in danger at the moment.
Updates to follow.