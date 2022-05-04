KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A joint SWAT operation took place in the Yolo County community of Knights Landing on Wednesday morning, authorities.
Woodland police say officers responded to the 42000 block of 2nd Street to serve a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.READ MORE: Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office helped in the operation, Woodland police say.READ MORE: DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Trailer On Shoulder Of I-80 In Sierra
It’s unclear if any arrests were made, but police say the operation went smoothly and no injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: Roseville Nurse Practitioner Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery During Patient Exam
The name of the suspect has not been released.