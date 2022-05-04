SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, Gov. Gavin Newsom is doubling down on his promise to protect the right to choose in California.

The hot-button issue is front and center in his latest campaign ad that has rolled out in his bid for re-election.

Newsom is trying to capitalize on the controversy by making abortion rights a major campaign issue. His message to women: You matter and he has your back.

“Where the hell is my party? Where’s the Democratic party?” he said.

A heated Newsom was not holding back as he blasted the leaked Supreme Court draft that suggested justices would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

“If the right to privacy is not foundational, they’re coming after you,” the governor said.

The governor’s passionate plea is for Californians to “get on the offensive.”

“This Supreme Court is poised to roll back constitutionally protected rights, and don’t think for a second, don’t think for a second, this is where they stop,” he said. “You think for a second, that same-sex marriage is safe in America? Give me a break.”

In the quickly churned-out campaign ad, Newsom touts his edorsement by Planned Parenthood and takes aim at his opponent in the governor’s race, Republican Senator Brian Dahle.

“Dahle wants to roll back abortion rights, punishing women and doctors. It’s why California women and Planned Parenthood support Gavin Newsom, a lifelong defender of the right to choose,” Newsom said.

Senator Dahle said his voting record speaks for itself and calls Newsom’s political punch “an opportunity to distract from his own failed policies” and saying the governor must be afraid and he should be.

Meanwhile, Newsom continues to promote an amendment that would preserve the right to an abortion in California’s constitution.

“We’re not going to roll over, and we will not back down,” he said.

In order to make that constitutional amendment a reality, it would need to get two-thirds of support from both state legislative branches. Then, it would go before California voters for final approval. Newsom said he’s hoping to make that happen by this November.