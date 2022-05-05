FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to the April 21 shooting death of 56-year-old Anthony Fuimaono in Fairfield, police said Thursday.
Richard Kline, 51, of Martinez, was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces a charge of murder.
Police responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. that night and stopped a car that was attempting to leave the scene. Fuimaono was the driver and was found to have been shot in the abdomen.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, though police said they believe an argument occurred beforehand. Fairfield police said no further details could be released at this time.