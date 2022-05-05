TRACY (CBS13) — A 21-year-old basketball coach was arrested after an alert mother notified authorities that he was sending sexually suggestive messages to her 14-year-old son, the Tracy Police Department said Thursday.
Donovan Zachary London of Discovery Bay was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Tuesday and faces charges of contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies and arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes. Additionally, London was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography after investigators discovered illicit items while serving search warrants, police said.READ MORE: S. Cirby Way In Roseville Reopens After Police Deem Suspicious Device Safe
After being notified of the text messages, Tracy investigators continued communicating with London, who still believed he was texting the child, who plays on his team. While texting police, London allegedly agreed to meet with the boy for sexual interactions.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Anthony Fuimaono In Fairfield
Tracy police said London arrived at the arranged meeting location and was met by detectives instead.MORE NEWS: Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County
The basketball program London coached for is not affiliated with any schools, police said.