TURLOCK (CBS13) — Five people were arrested in connection to a gang-related assault that happened over the weekend in Turlock, police said Thursday.

Those five were Jose Aguilar, 29, of Turlock; Vicente Ruiz, 41, of Modesto; Arthur Peralta, 30, of Turlock; Angelica Lopez, 33, of Turlock; and Adrian Peralta, 25, of Turlock. Arthur Peralta was not believed to have been involved in the actual attack but was arrested due to evidence located during a search of his home, the Turlock Police Department said.

All five face multiple weapon-, assault- and gang-related charges.

The assault happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street. Turlock police said, as officers were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received a call from a resident who said he was also attacked by the same group of individuals. That man reportedly suffered serious injuries to the face and body in what police determined was an unprovoked attack.

Investigators later determined the group of attackers was associated with a criminal street gang and that the attack was intended to further the gang. The victim had no gang ties, police said.

By Monday, investigators were able to identify the suspects and issued warrants for their arrests. The five individuals were arrested at three homes in Turlock—one on North Olive Avenue, one on North Thor Street and the last on Bethany Avenue—and one home in Modesto on River Creek Circle.

Two Turlock schools were briefly placed on lockdown Monday due to their proximity to some of the homes during the arrests.