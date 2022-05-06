CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused an abandoned restaurant to catch fire in Citrus Heights early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. on Greenback Lane, near San Juan Avenue.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Crews say they responded to a fire at the same location about a year ago.