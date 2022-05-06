AUBURN (CBS13) — On May 6, the Placer County Elections Office will distribute voter information guides in preparation for the statewide direct primary election on June 7, said the County of Placer in a news release.

The ballot will include several state and federal seat primaries as well as Placer County races such as assessor, clerk-recorder-registrar of voters, district attorney, sheriff/coroner-marshal, supervisorial districts 1 and 2, and Twin River Unified School District.

Measure A, a proposal to reauthorize an additional 2% tax on accommodation guests in North Lake Tahoe, is also on the ballot for eastern Placer County voters.

In 1996, voters in the North Lake Tahoe area approved a 2% increase in the transient occupancy tax charged for hotel and short-term rental stays, bringing the total to 10%. The increased funding, which was reauthorized by voters in 2002 and 2012, would run out on Sept. 30, 2022, unless it is renewed.

For reference, some voting sites will have translated sample ballots in Spanish, Tagalog, or Korean. Voters are invited to contact the Elections Office to see if their polling site has a translated sample ballot or to request one be mailed to their address before election day. Sample ballots that have been translated must be received seven days before election day.

Important dates:

May 6: Voter information guides mailed to voters in Placer County

May 9: Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters in Placer County

May 23: Last day to register to vote for the presidential primary election

May 24: Write-in candidate filing period ends for this election

May 24: First day for conditional voter registration for this election

May 28-29: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to assist voters

May 30: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to assist voters

May 31: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail

June 4-5: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to assist voters

June 7: Election day – Elections Office open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. to assist voters