Turlock Police: 5 Arrested After Gang-Related AssaultDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/38SHGGe The assault happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street. Turlock police said, as officers were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received a call from a resident who said he was also attacked by the same group of individuals. That man reportedly suffered serious injuries to the face and body in what police determined was an unprovoked attack.

39 minutes ago

Mother's Day Weekend ForecastFind out how cool things will be getting this Mother's Day weekend.

46 minutes ago

Search On For Burglary Suspects In Tuolumne CountyThe sheriff's office has not said what was taken in the burglary.

47 minutes ago

What Is First Alert Weather?It's our commitment to giving you the first alert to changes in our weather -- weather changes that are days away, or right around the corner.

54 minutes ago

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival Returns To StocktonThe event is happening at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.

1 hour ago