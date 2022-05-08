TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Friday morning, two young bear cubs were hiding behind a Redbox in front of a CVS and were eventually captured and returned to their parent, said Truckee Police.
When officers found the cubs, they saw that the mother bear was out of sight nearby, but still, the cubs would not come out.
With stores beginning to open and the parking lot beginning to become busy, officers worried for the safety of both parties.
Thankfully, a Bear League member assisted Truckee PD in capturing the cubs and safely returning them to their mother.