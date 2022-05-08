STOCKTON (CBS13) — Numerous crimes took place in Stockton Saturday night, including a shooting, a robbery, and more, said the Stockton Police Department.

The first incident was a weapon arrest that took place at 3:09 p.m. on El Dorado Street and Mission Park Dr in the Lakeview District. Officers in the neighborhood conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspects for having a loaded handgun. Mario Adams, 28, and Stacie Green, 23, were arrested on counts of probation violation, gang enhancements, and firearm possession.

The second incident was a robbery that took place around 4:07 p.m. on Trinity Parkway in the Bear Creek District. The 74-year-old victim was out walking when the suspects approached him in a vehicle. One suspect got out of the car, approached the victim, and snatched his belongings. Both suspects took off in their car.

The third incident was an assault with a deadly weapon that took place around 5:35 p.m. on Jill Circle in the Bear Creek District. When the 63-year-old victim returned home, she discovered the culprit stealing her belongings. The victim challenged the culprit and was forced to the ground after being assaulted with an item.

The fourth incident was a shooting that injured one person around 9:14 p.m. on Twelfth Street and Airport Way in the Park District. The male victims, ages 24 and 25, were in a car near the indicated area when an unknown suspect opened fire, striking their vehicle and one of the victims. The injured person was sent to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The suspects are unknown.

The fifth incident is a resisting arrest that took place around 11:01 p.m. on Turnpike Road and Ninth Street in the Seaport District. Officers were monitoring the area when they discovered the suspect hiding beneath a truck. The suspect escaped as officers arrived and was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. Jorge Velarde, 28, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, tampering with a vehicle, and grand theft.