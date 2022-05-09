CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in connection to a pair of weekend thefts in Cameron Park, authorities said Monday.
Kirtus Sims, 30, Rachel James Sanchez, 43, and Danny Sanchez, 57 were booked into the El Dorado County Jail on various charges related to the thefts.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Quality Inn on Sunday after receiving a report of a man stealing items from the parking lot. Once that person was taken into custody, two other individuals were located and were determined to have been connected to the theft.
Investigators said those two individuals were in possession of stolen property that was taken during a Saturday theft. Additionally, deputies also located drugs, drug paraphernalia, scales, cash and packaging consistent with drug sales.
All stolen property was returned back to the victims