CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:chain controls, Highway 50, Interstate 80, Lake Tahoe News, snow

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — According to Caltrans, all chain controls on I-80 have been dropped.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE: Sacramento Kings Hire Mike Brown As New Head Coach

9:50 a.m. Update:

According to Caltrans, chain controls for travelers heading eastbound on I-80 have been dropped.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Original Story:

READ MORE: Baby Formula Supply Problem Getting Worse, States Struggling With Supply

Chain controls are in effect on portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50, said CHP Truckee.

On I-80, they are in effect from Kingvale to Donner Lake Road in both directions.

On Highway 50, they are in effect from Meyers to Twin Bridges.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Residents Michael Briare, Jennifer Fox Identified As 2 Killed In Marin Headlines Plane Crash

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js