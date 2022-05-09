LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — According to Caltrans, all chain controls on I-80 have been dropped.
All chain controls on I-80 have been dropped this morning. The roads are still wet and snow is still in the forecast until Tuesday so be prepared. pic.twitter.com/DZHsz6Tzsf
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 9, 2022
9:50 a.m. Update:
According to Caltrans, chain controls for travelers heading eastbound on I-80 have been dropped.
Update at 9:45 a.m.: Chain controls have been dropped on I-80 EB, but they remain in effect for WB travel. I-80 WB is R-2 Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. https://t.co/AcyF1a24vg
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 9, 2022
Chain controls are in effect on portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50, said CHP Truckee.
On I-80, they are in effect from Kingvale to Donner Lake Road in both directions.
On Highway 50, they are in effect from Meyers to Twin Bridges.
#TrafficAlert: 🚨Chains⛓ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires) on westbound & eastbound Interstate 80 from Kingvale in @PlacerCA to the Donner Lake Interchange in @NevadaCountyCA. ❄️🥶#KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/scmJ5XkGPw
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 9, 2022
#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Chains⛓ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires) on westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers. For more info. https://t.co/ImyScHKwjM or 1-800-427-7623. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/iRLpzPzBi9
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 9, 2022