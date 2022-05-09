SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A city council committee will discuss the possibility of pot consumption lounges in Sacramento this week.
The committee will meet on Tuesday, with the full council potentially voting on the proposal later this month.
It's one of many proposed changes to how the city regulates cannabis.
Currently, Sacramento only allows dispensaries, cultivation, nonvolatile and volatile manufacturing, testing, distribution, and microbusinesses in specific zones.