MODESTO (CBS13) — A male student was arrested after bringing a gun onto a Modesto high school campus, authorities said Monday.
The student was booked into juvenile hall and faces charges of Bringing a gun onto campus and carrying a concealed weapon, the Modesto Police Department said.
The scene was at Thomas Downey High School on Coffee Road.
Police said the firearm was a handgun.