NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck In Sacramento County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Division said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Roseville Road in the Foothills Farms area near North Highlands.
The semi-truck fell over into a fence after being hit. CHP said gas from the truck spilled onto nearby train tracks.
At this time, it is unclear which driver was injured.