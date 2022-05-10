SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol K9 helped officers make a massive drug bust during a traffic stop in the Central Valley last week.
READ MORE: Ceres Police, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Engage In Standoff With Machete-Wielding Man
CHP Valley Division says, back on the night of May 6, an officer pulled over a speeding car in the San Joaquin County area. As the officer went up to speak with the driver, CHP says the officer noticed “criminal indicators” – prompting the officer to put the K9 to work.
After getting an alert from the K9, officers started searching the car.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Blocks All Lanes Of WB I-80 At Pedrick Road In Dixon
Officers soon discovered about 200 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside four large cardboard boxes.
Ricardo SotoFarias, a 36-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested and has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing several drug charges.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County
No other details about the drug bust have been released at this point in the investigation.