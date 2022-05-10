DIXON (CBS13) – A deadly crash has all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon blocked on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Pedrick Road.
Traffic collision Westbound I-80 at Pedrick Road. All lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/7CH8Jdg166
— CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) May 10, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears several vehicles – including a big rig – were involved. California Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person has died.
All westbound lanes of I-80 are blocked a Pedrick Road. A SigAlert has been issued and no estimated time of reopening has been given. Traffic is backing up all the way to Davis.
Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.