LODI (CBS13) — It’s not often first responders have the opportunity to reunite with members of the community that were saved as a result of their actions, but that’s what happened in Lodi on Tuesday morning.

Elaine Tullos was all smiles, surrounded by the Lodi firefighters who saved her life.

“I thank God every day for these firemen,” Tullos said. “There’s a couple of them I will never forget their voice, even though I don’t remember seeing them.”

She was trapped inside a second-story apartment on Feb. 1 as a fire burned out of control.

“That fire was alive. It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” Tullos said.

Her brother jumped to safety, but the fire blocked her only exit. Tullos was trapped.

“I last remember being on my knees in the bathroom, telling the Lord that I couldn’t breathe and that I was all His. That was my last thought,” Tullos said.

She woke up to a nurse in the hospital who said, “Welcome back.”

Tullos was unaware of the rescue that had just taken place

“I don’t remember any of it,” Tullos said.

On Tuesday, fire officials and city leaders recognized the heroism that took place that night.

“Today is a celebration of the training of our crews, the coordination of our crews. Today is a celebration of our city providing the highest level of protection and support for our community,” said Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson.

The event honored the men who pulled Tullos from the burning building and saved her life.

“It’s always great to meet the people after and see the positive outcome,” said Ryan Walker, a Lodi firefighter. “It’s certainly the part of the job we don’t get to experience much, but one of the best parts of the job.”

Crews were humble about their efforts, though.

“If the first new engine company hadn’t gotten the hose line when they did, and the truck company wasn’t able to get in the window, then the position that I was in on the medical side of it can’t ever happen,” said Anthony Moore, a fire engineer.

That training and teamwork turned what could have been a tragedy into a triumphant reunion.

“They risk their lives every single day for us,” Tullos said. “It takes a selfless person to be able to do that. I’m very grateful for every one of them.”