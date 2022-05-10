TURLOCK (CBS13) — A long-haul trucker from Massachusetts is in custody accused of raping a woman at a Days Inn in Turlock, authorities said Tuesday.
Osman Mukhammadiyev, 29, of Springfield, Mass., was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of committing rape by force, false imprisonment and kidnapping to commit rape, the Turlock Police Department said.
The incident happened last Friday night. Turlock police said officers responded to a 911 call of rape from the Days Inn just before 10:30 p.m. and located the suspect, who matched a description, near the office.
The victim was a clerk in the front office. Police said Mukhammadiyev went to the office to report an equipment problem in his room in an attempt to get the clerk to his room. Once they were both inside the room, Mukhammadiyev allegedly attacked the clerk when her back was turned.
The woman was able to fight off the suspect while being sexually assaulted and escape to the office to call 911.
Detective Tony Argueta with the Turlock Police Department said, due to the suspect’s occupation, there may be other victims of similar assaults in other communities.
"A unique characteristic of Mukhammadiyev is that he is a smaller statured male who speaks with a heavy Russian accent," Detective Argueta said. "The Turlock Police Department urges anyone who has been a victim involving Mukhammadiyev, or any other victims of sexual assault or other crimes, to file a report with your local authorities."
Mukhammadiyev is being held on $675,000 bail.