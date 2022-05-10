WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two minor collisions on the Yolo Causeway left one driver with minor injuries.
Early Tuesday morning, a pickup truck and a car were involved in a minor crash heading eastbound on the Yolo Causeway.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated one of the drivers for a cut to the forehead that may have come from the driver hitting their head on the window.
The car deployed airbags and suffered damage to the front due to the crash.
Later in the morning, there was another minor crash that happened about midway across the Yolo Causeway heading eastbound. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.
Neither crash had an impact on traffic.