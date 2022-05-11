EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth.
On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift.
When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious.
Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug.
During a search of Horne, deputies discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine.
He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for driving under the influence of a drug, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail.